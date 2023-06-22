Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 29,535 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,702% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,054 call options.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of QSR opened at $76.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $77.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.07%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,574,231.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $1,086,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,444,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,574,231.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731 in the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,271,660,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.87.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

