Embraer Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 20,448 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,407% compared to the average daily volume of 1,357 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,484,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,894 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Embraer by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,576,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,162,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Embraer by 3,184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,274,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Trading Down 6.6 %

Embraer stock opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -499.17, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.45 million. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Embraer will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Embraer from $15.75 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Embraer from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

