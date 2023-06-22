Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,518 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 213% compared to the average volume of 805 call options.

In other TMC the metals news, insider Gregory Stone sold 47,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $34,537.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 472,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,493.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 125,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $89,163.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 768,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,420.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Stone sold 47,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $34,537.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 472,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,493.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,894,500,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TMC the metals by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMC the metals stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86. TMC the metals has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.70.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that TMC the metals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

