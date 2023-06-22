MACOM Technology Solutions Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,418 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,225% compared to the typical volume of 104 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $906,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 898,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,685,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $13,581,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,267,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,597,000 after purchasing an additional 211,670 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $60.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 9.30. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $76.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.33.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.91 million. On average, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

