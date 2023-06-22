Applied Optoelectronics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,932 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 508% compared to the average volume of 318 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAOI. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Applied Optoelectronics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 523,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 153,867 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at $313,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Down 19.9 %

AAOI stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.30. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $53.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

Featured Stories

