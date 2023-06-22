Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,189 call options on the company. This is an increase of 360% compared to the average volume of 476 call options.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Up 1.8 %

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.92. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.52 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 20.28%. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 44.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Insider Transactions at Viper Energy Partners

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,808,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,718,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 345,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,983 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

