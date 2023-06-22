Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives $3,964.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,908.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.58) to GBX 4,000 ($51.18) in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.57) to GBX 4,720 ($60.40) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.74) to GBX 3,850 ($49.26) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $170.70 on Monday. Diageo has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diageo

About Diageo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $606,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,072,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,824,000 after buying an additional 275,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.