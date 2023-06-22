Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives C$58.65 Average PT from Analysts

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$58.65.

FTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

TSE FTS opened at C$56.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.66. Fortis has a one year low of C$48.45 and a one year high of C$62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of C$27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.20.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.09. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of C$3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.02 billion. Analysts expect that Fortis will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.87%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

