Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Receives $4.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.82.

CYXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TD Cowen cut shares of Cyxtera Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cyxtera Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

In other news, major shareholder Value & Opportunity Starboard sold 9,000,000 shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.06, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 880,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYXT. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period.

CYXT opened at $0.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Cyxtera Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

