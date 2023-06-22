Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Receives $4.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.82.
CYXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TD Cowen cut shares of Cyxtera Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cyxtera Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Value & Opportunity Starboard sold 9,000,000 shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.06, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 880,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Cyxtera Technologies
Cyxtera Technologies Price Performance
CYXT opened at $0.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Cyxtera Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.14.
Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.
