Brokerages Set Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Price Target at $23.40

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several research firms have commented on TSE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Trinseo from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinseo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Trinseo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Trinseo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Trinseo by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of TSE opened at $13.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $461.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.38). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Research analysts expect that Trinseo will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinseo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is -3.93%.

Trinseo Company Profile

(Get Rating

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.