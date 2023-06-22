Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Receives $171.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $146.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.78. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $139.97 and a 12-month high of $216.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 101.89%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and/or operated 2,338 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.6 million units and approximately 176.1 million square feet of rentable space.

