Brokerages Set C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Target Price at $9.86

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2023

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCCC. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

NASDAQ CCCC opened at $2.96 on Monday. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $145.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.01.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 482.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.26%. Equities analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 107.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 41,487 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 675.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 268,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 233,506 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 52,911 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 43,486 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

