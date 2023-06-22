Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives $16.19 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.19.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VOR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th.

Institutional Trading of Vor Biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 2.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 315,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Vor Biopharma by 591.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 330,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 283,066 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 88.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 129,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 60,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 89.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 149,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE VOR opened at $4.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $319.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.68. Vor Biopharma has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $7.57.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

