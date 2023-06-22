Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Receives $14.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.53.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OWL. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $33,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE OWL opened at $11.29 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 564.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $390.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.60 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 2,801.40%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

