Analysts Set The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Target Price at $23.09

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.09.

HAIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $7,363,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,390,000 after buying an additional 520,142 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 18,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.67.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $455.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.34 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.