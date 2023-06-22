Brokerages Set Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Target Price at $6.20

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.20.
A number of analysts recently commented on CGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Compugen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compugen
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its position in Compugen by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Compugen by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Compugen by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Compugen Stock Down 11.6 %
Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
Compugen Company Profile
Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
