Analysts Set Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) PT at $121.83

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNTH. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities upped their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,754,089.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,298 shares in the company, valued at $11,754,089.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $34,226.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,027.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,488 shares of company stock worth $8,157,132. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 24,703 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 1,973.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 34,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at $555,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNTH opened at $92.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -297.42 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.96. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lantheus will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

