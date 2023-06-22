Brokerages Set TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Target Price at $11.75

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPVG. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Up 1.7 %

TPVG opened at $11.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $413.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.74. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a positive return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.69%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -285.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 189,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 21,988 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 112.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

