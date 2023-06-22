Brokerages Set Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Target Price at $28.83

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.83.

VNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Vontier from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $127,000,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vontier by 4,076.8% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,401,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,662,000 after buying an additional 2,344,168 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter valued at about $50,009,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $33,980,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Vontier by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,197,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,313 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Price Performance

VNT stock opened at $31.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.26. Vontier has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.18.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Vontier had a return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

