Mark Lund Acquires 50,000 Shares of The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG) Stock

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Rating) insider Mark Lund bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($31,989.76).

The Mission Group Stock Performance

TMG opened at GBX 50 ($0.64) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 49.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 50.44. The Mission Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 40.80 ($0.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 65 ($0.83). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58. The company has a market cap of £45.51 million, a P/E ratio of 850.00 and a beta of 1.00.

The Mission Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a GBX 1.67 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from The Mission Group’s previous dividend of $0.83. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About The Mission Group

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

(Get Rating)

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It operates through Advertising & Digital, Media Buying, Events, and Public Relations segments. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, property, and automotive sector; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

Featured Articles

