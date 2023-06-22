Roald Goethe Buys 250,000 Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Stock

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) insider Roald Goethe acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £67,500 ($86,372.36).

Tullow Oil Trading Up 0.4 %

LON TLW opened at GBX 28.80 ($0.37) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. Tullow Oil plc has a 12 month low of GBX 21.82 ($0.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 53.97 ($0.69). The stock has a market cap of £417.60 million, a P/E ratio of 960.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 26.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.02) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 49 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tullow Oil to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 40 ($0.51) to GBX 25 ($0.32) in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 62 ($0.79) to GBX 54 ($0.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 59 ($0.75).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Tullow Oil plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

