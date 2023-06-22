Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Insider Acquires £346,800 in Stock

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) insider Clive Bannister bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 578 ($7.40) per share, with a total value of £346,800 ($443,762.00).

Beazley Trading Down 0.8 %

BEZ opened at GBX 585.50 ($7.49) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,788.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. Beazley plc has a 12 month low of GBX 463.60 ($5.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 695 ($8.89). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 593.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 621.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BEZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 921 ($11.79) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 875 ($11.20) to GBX 825 ($10.56) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 875 ($11.20) to GBX 880 ($11.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 838 ($10.72).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

