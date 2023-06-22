Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Purchases £505,560.96 in Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) insider Richard John Wainwright purchased 110,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 459 ($5.87) per share, for a total transaction of £505,560.96 ($646,911.02).

Investec Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:INVP opened at GBX 456.10 ($5.84) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 443.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 480.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 530.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. Investec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 336.30 ($4.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 556.20 ($7.12).

Get Investec Group alerts:

Investec Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 4%. This is a positive change from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $13.50. Investec Group’s payout ratio is 3,604.65%.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

Read More

