Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Insider Sells £179,349.66 in Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) insider Katie Bickerstaffe sold 94,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.42), for a total transaction of £179,349.66 ($229,494.13).
Katie Bickerstaffe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 30th, Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 84 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £150.36 ($192.40).
- On Thursday, April 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 90 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £149.40 ($191.17).
Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance
Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 187.65 ($2.40) on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 91.56 ($1.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 194.95 ($2.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 173.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 155.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,042.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Marks and Spencer Group
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.
