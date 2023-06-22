Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Insider Sells £179,349.66 in Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) insider Katie Bickerstaffe sold 94,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.42), for a total transaction of £179,349.66 ($229,494.13).

Katie Bickerstaffe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

On Tuesday, May 30th, Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 84 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £150.36 ($192.40).

On Thursday, April 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 90 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £149.40 ($191.17).

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 187.65 ($2.40) on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 91.56 ($1.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 194.95 ($2.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 173.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 155.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,042.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Marks and Spencer Group

Several research firms have weighed in on MKS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 210 ($2.69) to GBX 235 ($3.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.05) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 175 ($2.24).

(Get Rating)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.