AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Cut to C$8.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

AGF Management Stock Performance

TSE:AGF.B opened at C$7.72 on Tuesday. AGF Management has a 1 year low of C$5.63 and a 1 year high of C$9.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$506.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

