TD Securities Lowers Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$17.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cormark upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$20.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.56.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

TSE D.UN opened at C$12.85 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$12.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.10, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$579.79 million, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

