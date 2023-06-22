Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates C$8.00 Price Target for Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO)

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.00 price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.88.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TSE WDO opened at C$6.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.50. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$6.00 and a 12 month high of C$13.44. The stock has a market cap of C$981.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of C$76.70 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.0396483 earnings per share for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine and the Mishi Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd.

