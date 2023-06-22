Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ADXS opened at $0.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

