adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADDYY. HSBC upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.13.

adidas Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $97.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. adidas has a 12-month low of $45.48 and a 12-month high of $97.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. adidas had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 0.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that adidas will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in adidas by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in adidas by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its position in adidas by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in adidas by 356.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in adidas by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

