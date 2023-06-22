Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) PT Lowered to C$10.00

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CCORF opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $8.74.
