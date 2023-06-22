Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) PT Lowered to C$10.00

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CCORF opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $8.74.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

