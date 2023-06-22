Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Now Covered by Redburn Partners

Investment analysts at Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Adecco Group Stock Up 2.8 %

OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33. Adecco Group has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $19.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.24.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 1.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

