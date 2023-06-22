Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at CIBC

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Securities cut shares of Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Spartan Delta Price Performance

Spartan Delta stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $12.39.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

