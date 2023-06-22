Capital & Regional (OTCMKTS:CRPLF) Rating Increased to Hold at Peel Hunt

Capital & Regional (OTCMKTS:CRPLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Capital & Regional Price Performance

Shares of CRPLF stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. Capital & Regional has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $0.67.

About Capital & Regional

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

