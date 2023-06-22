Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) PT Lowered to C$8.00

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered shares of Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Spartan Delta to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

DALXF opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $12.39.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

