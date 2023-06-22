Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DRETF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of DRETF stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $15.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

