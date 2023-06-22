Bravo Mining (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bravo Mining (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Bravo Mining from C$4.10 to C$4.80 in a research report on Monday, June 12th.
Bravo Mining Price Performance
Shares of BRVMF opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. Bravo Mining has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.72.
About Bravo Mining
Bravo Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily focuses on Luanga project, a platinum group metals, gold, and nickel project, which comprise 7,810 hectares mining exploration license located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.
