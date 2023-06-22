The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers FIT Hon Teng (OTCMKTS:FITGF) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FIT Hon Teng (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
FIT Hon Teng Stock Performance
FIT Hon Teng stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. FIT Hon Teng has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.34.
About FIT Hon Teng
