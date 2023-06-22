Focusrite (OTCMKTS:FOCIF) Price Target Cut to GBX 700

Focusrite (OTCMKTS:FOCIF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,100 ($14.08) to GBX 700 ($8.96) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Focusrite Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FOCIF opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99. Focusrite has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42.
Focusrite Company Profile
