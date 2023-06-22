Focusrite (OTCMKTS:FOCIF) Price Target Cut to GBX 700

Focusrite (OTCMKTS:FOCIF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,100 ($14.08) to GBX 700 ($8.96) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Focusrite Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FOCIF opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99. Focusrite has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42.

Get Focusrite alerts:

Focusrite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.