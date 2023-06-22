Brokerages Set Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Price Target at $14.71

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Monday, May 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Annexon from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Annexon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Annexon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

NASDAQ ANNX opened at $3.58 on Monday. Annexon has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $190.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.50.

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). Research analysts expect that Annexon will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv bought 300,000 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,701,926 shares in the company, valued at $12,145,102.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Annexon by 630.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Annexon by 31.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Annexon in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

