Brokerages Set The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target at $19.14

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of COCO opened at $27.51 on Monday. Vita Coco has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.05 and a beta of 0.16.

Insider Activity

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Vita Coco had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $109.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Vita Coco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 5,750,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $125,982,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,858,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,541,409.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the first quarter worth about $460,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vita Coco by 32.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the first quarter worth about $251,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vita Coco by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after buying an additional 31,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Vita Coco by 6.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco

(Get Rating

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.