Analysts Set Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) PT at $16.33

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Crescent Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Crescent Energy

In other news, insider David C. Rockecharlie acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $66,138. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Crescent Energy Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGY. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Crescent Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRGY opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.45.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.81. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 65.47% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $590.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.