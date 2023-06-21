Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 385 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $185.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

