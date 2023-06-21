Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Sells 801 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $230.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

