LexAurum Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $527.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $203.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $538.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $553.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

