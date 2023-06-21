Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,367 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.1% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tesla by 229.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $274.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $869.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.49 and its 200-day moving average is $177.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.15.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.