Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Buys 4,529 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGG opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

