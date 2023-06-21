Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE LMT opened at $458.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.59. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

