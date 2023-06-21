Aries Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after buying an additional 7,307,240 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 103,959,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,220 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,731,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,944 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,111,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,089 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $111.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.85.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

