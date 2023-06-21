Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Purchases 455 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 5.5% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $317.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

