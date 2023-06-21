iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Lowered by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.7% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,487,000. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,301,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,198 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,692 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $67.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.02. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $97.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

